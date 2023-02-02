Odisha CM expresses concerns over reduction in budgetary provision for MGNREGS

February 02, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concerns over reduction in budgetary provision for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and food security scheme, saying it would hit poor people.

Reacting to Union Budget 2023, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mr. Patnaik said, “I have concerns regarding the drastic reduction of funds for MGNREGS. This will hit the poor people.”

Blow to poor

“Similarly, the reduction in food security budget along with reduction in procurement will hit the poor people as well as farmers. About ₹80,000 crore was spent on procurement in 2021-22, while only about ₹60,000 crore is kept in this Budget. This will cause serious problems in selling crops at Minimum Support Price,” he pointed out.

“In 2021-22 an amount of ₹2,00,000 crore was spent under the National Food Security Scheme, but in this Budget only ₹1,37,000 crore is kept for this purpose,” said Odisha CM. There was a decrease or no growth in health and education sectors, he observed.

Taking a dig at State unit of the BJP, Mr. Patnaik said: “Odisha BJP always harps on the Ayushman Bharat ‘Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojna’. The Budget provision for the flagship health scheme is ₹7,200 crore for the entire country while Odisha spends about ₹2,440 crore on Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), State’s universal health coverage scheme, in private facilities alone.”

“If we include government facilities, it would be around ₹6,000 crore annually under BSKY. Health is an important priority for our State and we believe in investing and in sincere efforts. I expect Odisha BJP to stop misleading people of the State,” he said.

Odisha CM, however, welcomed increased capital investment, support to drinking water initiatives and increased rural housing in the Budget, saying these would accelerate growth as well as have social impact in rural areas.

“I also welcome the Prime Minister’s thrust on millets. Odisha Millet Mission is a pioneering initiative in the country and I am happy that millets have been given importance in this Budget,” he remarked.

Mr. Patnaik said the focus on new world technologies like artificial intelligence and internet of things is appreciable while the focus on primitive tribal groups is also a welcome step.