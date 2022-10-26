Odisha bypoll: BJP accuses Chief Electoral Officer of bias in favour of ruling BJD 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday sought intervention of Election Commission of India into alleged violations of electoral laws and model code of conduct (MCC) by Biju Janata Dal Government in Odisha with regards to Dhamnagar by-election.

A BJP delegation led by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi stating that Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani was favouring the ruling party in Odisha instead of maintaining neutrality.

“The MCC applies from the moment the press note is issued by the Commission and no transfers can take place without the express consent of the Election Commission of India. The CEO, the very officer who is responsible for the enforcement of the MCC in the State, in his other capacity as the Secretary to the Government of Odisha, Department of Panchayati Raj transferred two Block Development Officers out of the district where the by-election is being held,” the memorandum stated. “This is in clear violation of the MCC by an officer of ECI,” they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that this raised serious doubts in minds of the electorate over the conduct of free and fair poll, the BJP delegation said, “we seriously apprehend that such a gross violation of the MCC by the ruling party will adversely impact the conduct of free and fair elections in the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency of Bhadrak district.”

The representation in this regard was made to the Commission and CEO recently and action in the matter was still awaited, it said.

The BJP also leveled allegations of distribution of money by the ruling party to influence voters. “In a blatant bid to bribe the voters in the presence of Biju Janta Dal Minister Priti Ranjan Ghadei, candidate Abanti Das and other BJD leaders promised ₹1 crore to the panchayats voting in favour of BJD candidate. This is yet another instance of violation of MCC and applicable electoral laws,” the delegation said in the memorandum submitted to ECI.

The BJP delegation demanded reversing the transfer orders of BDOs and punitive action against persons attempting to bribe voters. BJP leaders Sambit Patra and Om Pathak were part of the delegation.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference here, Mr. Lohani said specific complaints with video footage regarding violation of MCC had been examined and in specific instances, appropriate action had been initiated.