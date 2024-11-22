ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC Green IPO subscribed 2.4 times on last day  

Published - November 22, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd. was subscribed 2.40 times on the final day of bidding.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bid 3.32 times the issue size. Demand was seen the most among retail investors as the category bid for more than 3.44 times the issue size.

Bids for the energy PSU’s ₹10,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) were open between November 19 and November 22. The price band was fixed between ₹102 per share and ₹108 per share. The company plans to use more than 70% of the proceeds of the IPO to repay debts of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.., its subsidiary. The loans were taken to finance capital expenditure and power projects across different states.

