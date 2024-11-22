 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

NTPC Green IPO subscribed 2.4 times on last day  

Published - November 22, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd. was subscribed 2.40 times on the final day of bidding.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bid 3.32 times the issue size. Demand was seen the most among retail investors as the category bid for more than 3.44 times the issue size.

Bids for the energy PSU’s ₹10,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) were open between November 19 and November 22. The price band was fixed between ₹102 per share and ₹108 per share. The company plans to use more than 70% of the proceeds of the IPO to repay debts of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.., its subsidiary. The loans were taken to finance capital expenditure and power projects across different states.

Published - November 22, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.