NTPC Green announces ₹10,000 crore IPO

Published - November 13, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. will open bids for its ₹10,000 crore initial public offering on November 19. The central public sector enterprise has fixed a price band between ₹102 and ₹108 a share. The issue will close on November 22.

The company will only issue fresh equity for the amount to be raised and will use three-fourth of the proceeds to repay borrowings of its wholly owned subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. Most of the borrowing to be repaid pertain to capital expenditure and borrowing for financing power projects across states.

Most of the company’s 3,320 megawatt installed capacity is concentrated in solar energy, as on September 2024. This is also among the risks of the company. “The limited operating histories of our renewable energy projects may not be adequate basis for an evaluating our business prospects and financial performance and make it difficult to predict the future results of our operations,” the company said in its prospectus. Moreover, all of the company’s borrowings as on September 2024, are floating interest rates therefore higher interest rates may hike borrowing costs

