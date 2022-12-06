Notification released to fill 1147 Assistant Professor posts under DME

December 06, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) on Tuesday released a recruitment notification to fill 1147 vacancies of Assistant Professor posts in various specialties under the Director of Medical Education (DME). The online applications will be enabled from 10:30 AM on December 20 and the last date for submission of online applications is 5:00 PM of January 5, 2023.

The notification stated that the applicants should possess a minimum age of 18 years and cannot exceed maximum age of 44 years. The online application fee is ₹500 and processing fee is ₹200, both have to be paid online. The notification also mentioned that the candidates recruited will not be eligible for private practice.

The applicants will be selected based on 100 points out of which maximum of 80 marks will be awarded for percentage of marks obtained in qualifying exam and maximum of 20 marks will be awarded for service in state government hospitals/institutions/programmes on contract/outsourced basis. Out of the 20 points for contract based doctors, 2.5 points will be awarded per 6 months for service rendered in tribal areas and 2 points per 6 months for service rendered in places other than tribal areas.