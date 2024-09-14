Northern Arc Capital raises ₹228 crore from Quant, SBI Life Insurance

Northern Arc Capital Limited, a Chennai-based fintech NBFC, raised ₹229 crore from 15 anchor investors, before opening bids for Initial Public Offering (IPO). Top investors include Quant Mutual Fund, SBI life insurance, according to a statement from the company.

About 87 lakh shares were allotted of which 11.26% was allotted to one mutual fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Northern Arc Capital said in its statement. The share were subscribed at the upper price band of ₹263 apiece.

The amount subscribed by the anchor investors constitute about a third of the ₹777 crore, the company aims to raise through IPO, the bids for which will be open from September 16 to September 19. The offer includes about ₹500 crore of fresh equity and the rest offered for sale according to the company’s regulatory filings. Apart from Quant MF and SBI Life insurance, other investors that were allotted 11.26% of the equity shares include SBI General Insurance, Volrado Venture partners; a venture capital fund and Arakkus diversified alpha fund, an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) according to the statement from the company.