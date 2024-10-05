North-east Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: court expresses shock at the delay by counsel of accused

A court here on Friday adjourned the hearing in the larger conspiracy case pertaining to the February 2020 north-east Delhi riots with a warning to the counsel of the accused persons not to cause any further delay in the trial.

It expressed shock over the excuses given by the counsel of the accused not to argue the matter. It noted that the lawyers had, in the previous hearing, said that they were working at reaching a consensus among themselves on how to address their arguments.

“It is surprising that on the last date of hearing, the court specifically noted that the matter shall be heard on a day-to-day basis and after considering the submissions of the counsel for the accused persons that they will make consensus among themselves for addressing arguments in a particular sequence and with their consent only the matter was fixed today. But, still, none of the counsel is ready to address arguments,” the court said.

The accused in the case larger conspiracy case are former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, former JNU student Umar Khalid, ‘United Against Hate’ founder Khalid Saifi, former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, and student activists Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, among others.

‘No consensus’

During the hearing on Friday, counsel for Mr. Hussain told the court that he needed some more time to go through the case documents. Mr. Khalid’s lawyer submitted that he will address arguments after the completion of arguments on behalf of Mr. Hussain. The advocate for Mr. Imam told the court that “due to some unavoidable circumstances”, they could not reach a consensus on addressing arguments. Ms. Jahan’s lawyer said he will address arguments towards the end.

In response to the lawyers’ submissions, the court said, “It is again made clear that counsel for other accused persons should make themselves ready for their arguments as soon as the arguments on behalf of the accused Tahir Hussain are finished, and no adjournment will be granted to them on any ground.”

It fixed the next date of hearing for arguments on charge on behalf of Mr. Hussain on October 21.

