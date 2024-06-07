No women among top 10 rank holders of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination

No female candidate has secured a rank in the top 10 category in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) this year, according to the results published by WBJEE board on June 6.

The results are in stark contrast to last year when the WBJEE’s third rank was secured by a female candidate, Sara Mukherjee, of Bankura Banga Vidyalaya. She was the only female student among the top 10 rank holders in 2023. Currently, she is studying BTech in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

For the unversed, WBJEE is a common entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture courses in West Bengal. This year, about 1.12 lakh out of the 1,13,492 candidates who appeared were successful in the examination. Female candidates comprised only around 30% of the total number of examinees who appeared in WBJEE this year, and recorded a 99.63% success rate.

“In many engineering departments even today, including in Jadavpur University, there is not even a single female student,” said Kaustav Bakshi, a professor of English and Gender Studies at Jadavpur University. He added that men comprise the lion’s share of engineering student seats across India. “These departments are male-dominated, and often highly patriarchal. Female and queer students are usually very uncomfortable in such an atmosphere,” he said.

“The atmosphere in these spaces is such that in some of the most premium engineering institutions in the country, women are still referred to as “non-male” by their male counterparts,” Professor Bakshi added. “It’s as though they are being told they are not male enough to belong to these departments.”

Another factor that Mr. Bakshi believes contributes to the overall trend of low female participation in engineering entrance exams in Bengal is the lack of industries in the State. “Many women who wish to study engineering and then secure jobs in software companies, etc. are aspiring to join colleges outside of Bengal to increase their chances of employment,” he said. According to him, the low recruitment of women in fields such as science and technology as compared to men adds to their low academic participation as well.

Among the top 10 WBJEE rank holders this year, Kingshuk Patra of Bankura Zilla School secured the first position, Shubdradeep Paul of Kalyani University Experimental High School came second, while Bibaswan Biswas of Bishop Morrow School stood third. Four out of the ten rank holders were students of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE board), four studied in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Two rank holders studied in the ISC board. WBCHSE and ISC boast of the highest percentage of successful candidates in WBJEE with 99.6% each.

