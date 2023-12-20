ADVERTISEMENT

No VIP treatment at government hospitals, says Delhi Minister

December 20, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

After conducting a surprise inspection at a government hospital, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that VIP treatment would not be given to anyone with connections to hospital staff.

The Health Minister said that during his inspection at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, he received complaints from some patients that hospital staff were bypassing queues to take people to see doctors.

“This practice is causing inconvenience to those patients waiting in line to see the doctor. No VIP treatment will be provided to anyone in the name of staff. Just like the general public, they should also wait in line for their turn to consult with the doctor,” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj issued stern instructions to the hospital administration that if such complaints were to arise in the future, then strict action would be taken against hospital management.

