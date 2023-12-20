GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No VIP treatment at government hospitals, says Delhi Minister

December 20, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

After conducting a surprise inspection at a government hospital, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that VIP treatment would not be given to anyone with connections to hospital staff.

The Health Minister said that during his inspection at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, he received complaints from some patients that hospital staff were bypassing queues to take people to see doctors.

“This practice is causing inconvenience to those patients waiting in line to see the doctor. No VIP treatment will be provided to anyone in the name of staff. Just like the general public, they should also wait in line for their turn to consult with the doctor,” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj issued stern instructions to the hospital administration that if such complaints were to arise in the future, then strict action would be taken against hospital management.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.