No panic in markets as businesses continue to accept ₹2,000 notes 

May 21, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Markets in Hyderabad are not in any sort of panic due to the recent announcement by the Reserve Bank of India with regards to withdrawing ₹2,000 notes from circulation. Though businesses in the city are accepting the notes, there are some problems regarding the availability of change for such a large denomination.

Fuel stations have seen a lot of inflow of ₹2000 notes in the last two days since the announcement was made.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ram Reddy, manager of the Indian Oil station in Ameerpet, said that they are in touch with the bank in which they hold an account, as the bank has given them a green signal with regards to deposit of the notes, they are accepting them.

Similarly, the same strategy is being followed by a Hindustan Petroleum station in Begumpet - but the management said that they are having problems when it comes to giving the change back to the customer. Since the last two days, people are handing us ₹2,000 notes and purchasing fuel worth ₹200 or ₹300, then it gets difficult for us to hand the customer ₹1,700 is cash but we are still managing.

As the RBI has given time until September 30, there is no panic in the market. Also, as the announcement was made on Friday, which was followed by a weekend, wherein a majority of businesses are semi-functioning or shut, the impact from people will be seen in the upcoming week. We are welcoming anybody with any currency, said Neelesh Kanodia of Yash Agencies, a pharmaceutical wholesale company.

People are tense but there is no early onset of an impact as there is time. There has been a movement in the jewellery market where there has been an inflow of the ₹2,000 note for payments but in the general, there hasn’t been any change, said Abhnav Gupta, member of the Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association.

The cash heavy market is still not worried because the option of depositing is there till September. Vineet Sharma, who is into granite business in the city, said that certain small banks are not cooperating stating that they have not received any guidelines until now. Such bank officials said that they will receive a circular on May 23, after which they said that they will start their process.

A source while speaking to The Hindu said even before the banks start the exchange process, many people are using the Cash Depositing Machines (CDMs) to get rid of the notes.