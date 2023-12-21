GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No need to panic about JN.1 variant of COVID-19: Health Minister

December 21, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday asked Delhi residents to “not panic” amid the emergence of new COVID-19 variant JN.1, saying that while infectious, the strain is mild, with only a few patients needing oxygen support.

“Don’t panic as this [new variant] is not very dangerous, but take precautions. About 90% of the patients are being cured while isolating at home,” Mr. Bharadwaj told media, adding that reports of deaths in other States pertained to patients with comorbidities.

The Health Minister said that directions were given two weeks ago to increase genome sequencing in the Capital, so that the JN.1 variant could be more easily identified.

He added that the government was taking care to arrange oxygen cylinders, ventilator beds and isolation wards in hospitals, and that all necessary requirements were being reviewed again.

“We have also given directions to conduct mock drills from time to time and have told the administration to make sure that our oxygen plants are working,” Mr. Bharadwaj added.

