Nizamabad records 176.47 % increase in drunk and drive cases in 2022

December 27, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Nizamabad Police Commissionerate has recorded a 176.47 % increase in drunk and drive cases with 11,684 cases reported in 2022 as against 4,226 in 2021. The fine amount collected was ₹1.5 crore this year when compared to ₹82 lakh in 2021. Eighteen persons were sent to jail in 2022 against seven in 2021.

Nizamabad Commissoner of Police K. R. Naga Raju at the annual press conference in Nizamabad on Tuesday said a 41.75 % increase in reporting of crime against women was recorded in 2022. The total cases are 550 in 2022 as against 388 in 2021. Dowry death cases remained the same with 4 cases in both the years, dowry harassment cases increased from 263 in 2021 to 340 in 2022, molestation cases increased from 99 in 2021 to 166 in 2022 and eve teasing cases increased from 22 in 2021 to 40 in 2022.

The Commissionerate also saw an overall increase of 19.24 % in bodily offences. The total cases were 985 in 2022 as against 826 in 2021. There was a three time increase in kidnapping with 90 cases in 2022 compared to 30 in 2021, rape cases went up to 57 this year from 42 in 2021, attempt to murder increased to 78 in 2022 from 49 last year. There was a decrease in murder and rioting cases.

There was a 78.12 % increase in reporting of cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act with 114 cases in 2022 compared to 64 in 2021.

Property offences saw a 51.18 % increase from 676 cases in 2021 to 1022 cases in 2022. There has been a sharp increase in night house burglary from 161 cases in 2021 to 214 in 2022. Automobile theft went up from 305 in 2021 to 417 in 2022. In this year, property lost was worth ₹6.75 crore and property worth ₹2.2 crore has been recovered.

A decrease of 9.06 % in fatal road accidents and an increase of 1.94 % non-fatal accidents was recorded with 291 fatal cases occurring this year resulting in 320 deaths as compared to 320 cases and 329 deaths in 2021. A total of 314 non-fatal cases occurred this year resulting in 643 deaths as against 308 cases and 522 deaths in 2021.

Under category of Special and Local Law (SLL) 485 cases were reported in 2022 out of which 384 cases belonged under the Gaming Act. There were 38 gutka cases booked and property worth ₹87 lakh seized in 2022 as against 116 cases and ₹39 lakh seizure in 2021. A total of 19 NDPS cases were booked in 2022 and drugs weighing 272.7 Kg were seized.

Due to the strict sand mining enforcement, there was a decrease of 18.91 in sand theft cases. During the year 2022, a total of 19,110 cases were disposed of in Lok Adalat and 105 cases were sent for conviction. The Nizamabad police received a total of 53,376 dial 100 calls in 2022.