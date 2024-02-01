Nirmala’s ‘push for the east’ remark in Interim Budget draws flak, Trinamool calls it an election gimmick

February 01, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kolkata

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Interim Budget for 2023-24 said the Centre will make the “eastern region and its people a powerful driver of India’s growth” prompting reactions from political observers and economists that the remarks were made with an eye on the Lok Sabha poll. “Our Government will pay utmost attention to make the eastern region and its people a powerful driver of India’s growth,” the Finance Minister said on Thursday.

Later, addressing a press conference, the Finance Minister identified West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh as the States in the east that will serve as engines of growth towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat (Developed India)‘.

The five States together send 128 members to the Lok Sabha – West Bengal 42, Bihar 40, Odisha 21, Jharkhand 14 and Chhattisgarh 11 – and political commentator Biswanath Chakraborty said that it was difficult to miss politics in the remarks.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has saturated its presence in the north and the west. It is eyeing to consolidate its presence in the east in States like West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” said Professor Chakraborty, who teaches Political Science at Rabindra Bharati University.

Economist Ajitava Raychaudhuri said it was probably the first time that the people were hearing the eastern region being the driver of India’s growth in future whereas during the regime of NDA rule the focus was on growth of eastern India as it was considered a gateway to East Asia.

“Driver of growth are more powerful words. It means the growth of India will depend on the growth of the Eastern region. Infrastructure, manufacturing, and agriculture — all should get emphasis here when we are talking about the driver of growth,” said Prof. Raychaudhuri, who teaches Economics at Jadavpur University

TMC slams BJP

The Trinamool Congress leadership in West Bengal did not appreciate the push towards east and described the provisions in the Budget as an election gimmick. The party on Thursday urged the BJP to “stop political theatrics and prioritise human welfare”.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya criticised the Budget‘s “failure to address concerns of youths” and its handling of inflation.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the West Bengal government was not allotting land for railway projects.

“The West Bengal government has no interest in railway projects,” the Minister said. Mr. Vaishnaw said that the railways’ allocation for West Bengal had increased from ₹4,300 crore in the UPA government to ₹13,810 crore under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Railway Minister said Mr. Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (solidarity with everyone, development for all ) will only work when there was “Sabka Prayas” (efforts by everyone).

