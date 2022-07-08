Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, 25 others take oath as RS members

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman getting ready to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member at the Parliament House in New Delhi on July 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Twenty-seven of the 57 members elected to the Rajya Sabha during the recent biennial elections took oath on Friday. The members belonging to 10 States took oath in nine languages. Those who took oath include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

The monsoon session of Parliament is slated to begin on July 17 and will go on till August 12. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu informed the members that the upcoming session too will be held under the COVID-19 protocol conforming with the social distancing and safety norms.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh greet each other after taking oath as Rajya Sabha members at the Parliament House in New Delhi on July 8, 2022. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Naidu also clarified that those elected members who were still to take oath could also vote in the Presidential election scheduled for July 18. From the date of the notification of the winners in the elections to the Rajya Sabha, they are deemed to be members of the house. The oath, though is a prerequisite for any newly elected member to participate in the proceedings of the House and of its committees.

Twelve members took oath in Hindi, four in English, two each in Sanskrit, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya and one each in Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. Mr. Naidu, whose term is coming to an end on August 10, had during his tenure emphasised on providing translators in a whole range of Indian languages allowing the members to speak in their language during the session.