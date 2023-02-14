Nine-month-old boy with severe burns operated at city hospital

February 14, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A nine-month-old boy from Hyderabad, who suffered severe burns all over his body after a vessel carrying boiling water spilled on him, was treated by doctors at Amor Hospitals.

The boy had suffered burns on his scalp, neck, back, both hands and axilla, all second degree burns.

Consultant (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) Dr. Abhinandam Badam said, “The child was immediately admitted to the Burns Isolation facility at the hospital. After adequate fluid resuscitation, he was taken to the operation theatre for a proper evaluation of wounds. Dressing his burns was a big challenge and a novel technique called skin substitute was used. We used a bovine-based extracellular matrix native collagen membrane (collagen) in his case.”

After operating, the baby and his mother were isolated and the woman told to give oral feeds, which is critical for the healing of wounds. On the third day of admission, the burns were re-examined. While the collagen was well-attached, we cleaned the remaining minor wounds and applied a silver-based collagen ointment. As there were no infections, the baby was taken out of the isolation ward on the 5th day and discharged on the 10th day, he added.