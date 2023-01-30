NIMS witnessed footfall of 6.05 lakh out-patients in 2022

January 30, 2023 05:06 am | Updated January 29, 2023 11:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences witnessed an out-patient footfall of 6,05,248 in 2022. In-patient admissions were 47,725, diagnostic services were provided to 13,10,584 people and 23,961 surgeries were performed in the whole year. The total bed strength at NIMS is 1,489. To create a centre of excellence for providing tertiary medical care, as part of the NIMS expansion project, 2,000 more beds will be added, PG seats will be increased, integrated OP and IPD block along with trauma care centre and 200-bedded MCH block will be established, said Health Minister T. Harish Rao during the launch of the Annual Health Report 2022 on Sunday.

Similarly, the MNJ Institute of Oncology was also upgraded in 2022. A five-floor jubilee block was established, seven-floor new cancer block with 300 beds were set up, women cancer wing modular operation theatres and bone marrow transplantation units were also set up.

Speaking about the report, the Health Minister said, “We will use this report as the benchmark to monitor our progress in the present year. There were also a few untoward incidents which occurred in the State’s health system. We have rectified that and will make sure such incidents do not occur in the future.”

Awards and recognitions

Telangana was the top performing State in Midwifery and second best performing State in identifying high-risk pregnancies. Ten Special Newborn Care Units in the State have been accredited by the National Neonatology Forum. Hyderabad central hub of T-Diagnostics has been accredited by NABL and NITI Aayog hailed the outcomes produced via T-Diagnostics. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recognised Telangana for its excellent progress in malaria elimination.