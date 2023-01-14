NIMS welcomes its 19th batch of freshers for Masters in Hospital Management course

January 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

To fulfil the various non-medical areas in a hospital, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad welcomed its 19th batch of freshers for the Masters in Hospital Management course.

The course was launched in 2004 and till now more than 300 students have passed out of the institute and have been employed at various corporate and government hospitals, including the insurance sector. The selection process for the course happens through the NIMSET exam. The duration of the course is two and a half years out of which two years is academics and the last six months, the students have to undergo their internship at NIMS itself. A maximum of 20 students are taken each year.

Dr Martha Ramesh, Academics Incharge of MHM course at NIMS while, on the occasion, said “Earlier the clinicians would only take care of the treatment as well as the administration of hospitals. We at NIMS want to save the time of the clinician where instead of doing paperwork, they can save a few lives. Also, today the whole world has changed and new viruses are posing new challenges. In this course we inculcate the knowledge of accounting, finance management, quality management, hospital law and hospital planning to students.”