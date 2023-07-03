NIMS unveils state-of-the-art robotic surgery system

July 03, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) took a significant leap in medical technology as Health Minister Harish Rao inaugurated a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system on Monday. The government procured this advanced equipment at a cost of ₹35 crore.

Setting a remarkable precedent, NIMS became the first government hospital in the country to acquire the fourth generation Da Vinci Xi robot. Although a few other hospitals in the country possess similar systems, the fourth generation robot at NIMS stands as the first of its kind in the nation, according to Health Minister Harish Rao.

Expressing his enthusiasm at the event, Dr N. Bheerappa, Director of NIMS, stated, “The era of robotic surgeries has begun at NIMS. The days of open surgery being replaced by laparoscopic surgery have now given way to robotic surgery. High-end surgeries will soon become the standard of the future.” Dr Bheerappa also highlighted the fact that earlier it took his department nearly two decades to acquire an equipment, whereas the Telangana government has invested ₹153 crore in procuring hospital equipment since its formation.

Minister Harish Rao emphasised the neglect NIMS faced for over 50 years prior to the formation of Telangana. However, significant progress has been made, with the number of faculty members increasing from 111 to 264 and the annual intake of medical students rising from 82 to 169. The hospital’s services have experienced an astounding surge, with outpatient visits increasing from 500,000 to 600,000, inpatient admissions rising from 26,000 to 50,000, surgeries growing from 12,000 to 25,000, dialysis procedures escalating from 12,000 to 72,000, and kidney transplant surgeries jumping from 25 to 150 per year.

With its planned expansion, NIMS is poised to become the largest hospital in the country, offering healthcare services on an unprecedented scale. Harish Rao proudly added that NIMS has gained recognition as the preferred choice for top-ranking medical students from across India.