NIMS translocates 34 trees

May 30, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a step towards sustainable development, about 34 trees were translocated by the administration of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences. These trees were uprooted during the dismantling of old buildings at the location where the new 200 bedded Mother and Child Health (MCH) centre is being built by the government.

Speaking to The Hindu, NIMS Director Dr N Bheerappa, said: There are around 100 trees on 7 acres of land at the proposed MCH centre location. In the last two days, we have translocated a total of 34 trees from the location to NIMS campus. The trees are being translocated to Haritha Haram site inside the hospital campus. There are some more trees which will be translocated in the same manner within the next few days.”

Health Minister Harish Rao lauded NIMS officials for working towards the protection of the environment and said that NIMS has exhibited eco-consciousness by translocating trees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister on March 28 laid the foundation stone for the construction of the MCH facility. This will be the first super-speciality MCH centre in Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.