ADVERTISEMENT

NIMS doctors perform 50 kidney transplants in four months

May 02, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The doctors of the Urology Department of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences achieved a significant milestone by performing 50 kidney transplant surgeries in the past four months under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Since 2014, NIMS Hospital performed a total of 862 kidney transplant operations which include 522 live and 340 cadaver surgeries. In 2022, the hospital performed 93 kidney transplant surgeries.

The recent success of completing 50 kidney transplant surgeries in just four months is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the NIMS urology team, said Health Minister Harish Rao while congratulating the doctors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Rahul Devraj, professor and head of Urology Department said: Since the inception of the department, transplants being performed at a record pace. At a corporate hospital, each of these transplants on an average costs about ₹15 lakh, whereas here all of it was done for free.”

The 50 transplants this year include 15 in January, 10 each in February and March, and another 15 in April. Out of this, 28 were live, and 22 were cadaver.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US