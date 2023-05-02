NIMS doctors perform 50 kidney transplants in four months

May 02, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The doctors of the Urology Department of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences achieved a significant milestone by performing 50 kidney transplant surgeries in the past four months under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Since 2014, NIMS Hospital performed a total of 862 kidney transplant operations which include 522 live and 340 cadaver surgeries. In 2022, the hospital performed 93 kidney transplant surgeries.

The recent success of completing 50 kidney transplant surgeries in just four months is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the NIMS urology team, said Health Minister Harish Rao while congratulating the doctors.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Rahul Devraj, professor and head of Urology Department said: Since the inception of the department, transplants being performed at a record pace. At a corporate hospital, each of these transplants on an average costs about ₹15 lakh, whereas here all of it was done for free.”

The 50 transplants this year include 15 in January, 10 each in February and March, and another 15 in April. Out of this, 28 were live, and 22 were cadaver.