Niloufer Hospital turns into hub for neonatal care in State

June 24, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao on Thursday inaugurated a Centre of Excellence — a Special Newborn Care Unit hub — at Niloufer Hospital here on Thursday.

The state-of-the-art facility built at a cost of ₹2 crore is a first of its kind in the country and aims to combat newborn and infant mortality rates.

The facility will connect 42 SNCUs across the State to the central hub at Niloufer Hospital. This centre will enable expert advice and treatment to reach all SNCUs instantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that critical cases in a lot of district SNCUs are being referred to Niloufer Hospital, which is resulting in a lot of deaths while patients are being transported. To change this scenario, the centre has been established. The dedicated video line will be available 24 hours a day with all the district SNCUs where the doctors from Hyderabad can consult critical cases and assist doctors. Mr. Harish Rao underscored the significance of this policy, noting that no other State in the country has implemented such comprehensive measures.

The Minister later also distributed KCR Nutrition Kit to pregnant women at the hospital.

Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital T. Usha Rani expressed her happiness over the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence. The hub will go a long way in reducing the Infant Mortality Rate and increasing survival. This will also improve inclusiveness of healthcare professionals working on periphery centres. In the near future, Niloufer will become a one-stop centre for child health, she added.

The event was also attended by ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Sweta Mohanty and Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.