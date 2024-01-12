NICMAR Hyderabad gets platinum certification under IGBC green campus rating

January 12, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

National Institute of Construction Management and Research, (NICMAR) Hyderabad has been awarded the platinum certification under the Indian Green Building Council’s Green Campus Rating.

With over 25 trees per acre or 47% green cover and water-efficient irrigation systems among green initiatives, NICMAR is leading the way in promoting sustainability in higher education institutions in India and sensitising young architects at an early stage. Of the total landscape area of 21,619 square metres, a whopping 90.04% is covered by drought-tolerant or native species while 9.96% is covered by turf.

“The platinum certification acknowledges NICMAR’s green efforts and sets a benchmark for other educational institutions to follow suit to prioritise eco-conscious practices and contribute to a sustainable and green future,” underscored C. Shekar Reddy, Chairman CII Telangana and the IGBC Hyderabad Chapter.

The institute has also set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) for treating 100% on-site waste water, which is used for landscaping on campus. It also has a dedicated bicycle and pedestrian network for sustainable transportation. IGBC, established by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in 2001, recently introduced new green rating tools as part of its net zero mission to accelerate the uptake of green building projects in the country and hence decarbonisation in the building sector. It has so far facilitated more than 11,586 projects across the country with a green footprint of over 10.42 billion square feet.

