NIA conducts raids in Telangana and Chhattisgarh in connection with Maoist-linked explosives materials case

The case was transferred to NIA in view of inter-State security implications

September 09, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a series of raids and search operations on Saturday in the States of Telangana and Chhattisgarh, related to an August 2023 case involving the recovery of explosive materials, drones, and a lathe machine. These materials were associated with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and were intended for use against security forces.

According to a NIA press release, the case was filed against 12 individuals after the discovery of explosive materials, drones, and a lathe machine in June, located in Charla mandal of Kothagudem in Telangana. Local police in collaboration with other security agencies, apprehended three suspects in connection with the cache. The materials were earmarked for the production of countrymade arms intended for use against security forces operating in the Naxal-affected regions. Due to the substantial implications for inter-State security, the case was subsequently transferred to the NIA.

According to a release issued by the NIA, searches were carried out at eight different locations in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. These operations included the search of the suspects’ premises at five locations in Warangal, two in Bhadradri Kothagudem, and one location in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The searches resulted in the confiscation of various digital devices and incriminating documents.

