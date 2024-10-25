ADVERTISEMENT

NHRC issues notice to Delhi government over death of a four-year-old boy after a part of a machine in an open-air gym fell on him

Published - October 25, 2024 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the death of a four-year-old boy in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar after a part of a machine in an open-air gym fell on him in a municipality-run park.

The eyewitnesses of the incident suspect that the nuts and bolts of the equipment were loose which led to the incident.

Observing that the incident raised a serious issue of violation of human rights due to alleged negligence by the authorities in the maintenance of the equipment installed in the public park, the Commission issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, Vice-Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Secretary of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The authorities are also expected to inform whether any compensation has been paid to the aggrieved family.

The report should also include the status of the maintenance and the safety audit of the swings and gym equipment installed in the public parks under their jurisdiction in Delhi. The NHRC has also asked the Commissioner of Police to submit his comments on the subject along with the status of the police investigation being conducted in the case.

