NHRC issues notice to Bihar government after the death of a snake bite victim due to the delay in treatment

The victim was allowed to go for treatment only after paying a bribe to policemen who detained him for no reason

Published - October 02, 2024 09:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
NHRC issued a notice to the Bihar government over the death of a snake bite victim in the Kaimur district due to delayed treatment. File

NHRC issued a notice to the Bihar government over the death of a snake bite victim in the Kaimur district due to delayed treatment. File | Photo Credit: Pavithra. R

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) issued notice to the Bihar government over the death of a snake bite victim in Kaimur district due to delayed treatment. The victim was allowed to go for treatment only after paying a bribe to policemen who detained him for no reason, the family had alleged.

According to the reports, the victim was bitten by a snake while irrigating his fields on the night of September 26. Panicked, he started running towards the village to ask his family to take him to the doctor and this is when a patrolling police team stopped him and started interrogating him about the reason for his restless run. He told the policemen about the snake bite but they did not believe him and allegedly demanded ₹2000 as a bribe to let him go.

Also Read: Snakebite continues to be a deadly problem in India

As he expressed inability to arrange such an amount, the police personnel accompanied him to his house but there was no money available. The victim then called his elder brother who could only arrange ₹700 which was given as a bribe. But by then, it was too late for the treatment, his kin alleged.

“The Commission has observed the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim due to the abuse of power by police personnel who were supposed to take the man to the hospital immediately to save his life,” a communique from the NHRC stated.

The commission in a notice issued to the Director General of Police, Government of Bihar, has called for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is also expected to include the status of the police investigation and action taken against the errant police personnel.

The Commission has also asked the District Magistrate, Kaimur to inform whether any compensation has been paid to the next of kin of the deceased person.

Published - October 02, 2024 09:34 am IST

