NHRC issues notice over rescue of 23 child labourers in Saraswati Vihar

Published - July 09, 2024 09:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notice to the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police over the rescue of 23 child labourers, nine girls and 14 boys, from Saraswati Vihar in north-west Delhi.

The rescued children, who were allegedly brought to Delhi from nearby States, were working in various factories.

The commission said the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, as amended in 2016, prohibits the employment of children under the age of 14 years in any capacity, including domestic help. The Act also makes it a criminal offence to employ a child as a worker or labourer.

Calling for a detailed report on the matter, the NHRC has also directed the area district magistrate to include the action taken as per the provisions of the Act, the steps taken for their rehabilitation and reunion with their families, and efforts to continue their education.

“The DM is also expected to inform us regarding legal action taken if any child labourer was being kept under bondage,” a communique from the commission said.

The NHRC added that it had come across reports of violations of the labour laws by the owners of the factories running in various parts of the Capital in the past as well.

“A survey of Delhi is required to be conducted to know if there are more industrial units where the children are being engaged as labourers and what action has been taken against them,” it said.

