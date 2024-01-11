NGT issues notice to Defence Ministry after Army HQ fells trees in Ridge area

January 11, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal issued notices to the Union Ministry of Defence and other authorities regarding the alleged cutting of trees by the Army Headquarters in Delhi’s Central Ridge area.

Felling trees in the area, said the notice, is in violation of environment norms.

The green court took suo motu cognisance of the case based on a news report, and said that as per the media, the Army Headquarters had cut “various trees while clearing an area of 8.78 hectares on the Central Ridge”.

The panel’s principal Bench, comprising NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A. Senthil Vel, said that as per the news report, the Army had violated the Delhi Preservation of Tree Act, 1994; Forest Conservation Act, 1980; and Indian Forest Act, 1927.

The court also directed that notices be issued to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Delhi, and the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, as well.

The counsel for the Defence Ministry has accepted the NGT’s notice, and sought four weeks’ time to file a reply.