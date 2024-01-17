NGT fines Delhi government ₹35,000 for failing to submit report on Kejriwal’s residence

January 17, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Delhi Forest Department to to pay ₹15,000 for failing to submit a report on the alleged violations of environment norms during construction at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at Civil Lines. The report was to be compiled by a joint committee formed by the NGT.

The panel also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the Public Works Department and the Delhi government for failing to submit their responses.

In the case, the petitioner, Naresh Chaudhary, had alleged that trees were felled “illegally” during construction at Mr. Kejriwal’s residence at 6, Flag Staff Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 9, 2023, the NGT formed the joint committee, comprising the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Environment and Forest), a nominee of the Delhi Urban Art Commission, and District Magistrate (North), to ascertain the factual position of the matter, and file a report by May 31, 2023.

On October 30, the panel observed that despite repeated directions, the joint committee’s report had not been received, and extended the deadline by four more weeks.

However, in an order dated January 15, 2024, a principal Bench of the NGT, comprising chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member A. Senthil Vel, noted that a report had been filed on the same day, but “in violation of norms”.

The green court noted that a hard copy of the report had been produced during the course of the argument, in which as many as 53 annexures were mentioned, but none had been enclosed.

“Such an incomplete report has no meaning. The Deputy Conservator of Forests (Central) submits that the enclosures to the report will be submitted during the course of the day. Hence, the report is accepted, subject to deposit of a cost of ₹15,000 before the Registrar General of the Tribunal,” the order read.

The NGT also observed that that on October 30, the PWD’s request for two weeks to place on record the relevant documents was accepted, but no such documents have been submitted yet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.