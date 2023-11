November 04, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai

The body of a two-day-old baby boy was found in a canal near Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Friday. Upon information from the public, the police found the body in the canal near the subway on Panagal road. As the body was found in a bloated state, police suspect that it may have been abandoned at least two days ago. As there was no CCTV in that area, police could not identify the person who abandoned the baby. Tallakulam police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.