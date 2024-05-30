New school curriculum framework in early stages, mention of Manusmriti an error: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Wednesday said his government won’t implement its new school curriculum framework from this academic year and the reference to the Manusmriti in its draft proposal was an “error”.

The move came after a draft State Curriculum Framework for School Education stoked a row by referring to a verse from the Hindu text while seeking the integration of the ancient Indian knowledge systems into the school education.

The Minister said he has sought an explanation over it from the incharge of the expert panel that had prepared the draft.

“Due to the model code of conduct [for the Lok Sabha poll], the draft didn’t pass the steering committee and did not reach me directly, causing the error,” he said, adding that the framework is still in its early stages.

“The final version will be released in August. From there onwards, the printing of books will require three months. Consequently, it will be implemented in the next academic year, ensuring a thorough and error-free curriculum for students,” he added.

The 350-page draft framework for Classes 3 to 12 was prepared by the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) under the National Education Policy (NEP) and published on its website on May 23 to seek feedback.

It drew criticism from educationists and politicians across the spectrum, who expressed opposition to the reference to the Manusmriti, which according to them, discriminates against women, Dalits and other marginalised communities.

Political opposition

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday burnt copies of the Manusmriti at Chavdar Tala in Mahad, an act called by members of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction a “stunt” aimed at “disturbing” social harmony.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also expressed opposition to the draft. “We would not allow the inclusion of the Manusmriti [in the school curriculum] and have spoken to the Education Minister about it,” he said.

On Mr. Pawar’s stance, Mr. Kesarkar said, “I did not have the opportunity to discuss the matter with him.”

Meanwhile, Marathi School Sansthachalak Sangh’s co-ordinator Sushil Shejule called the draft proposal “regressive”. “Education should not have a religious orientation. It must be secular and scientific,” he added.

