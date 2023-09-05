New residential complex Vasavi Sarovar unveiled in Hyderabad

September 05, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Vasavi Group on Monday unveiled ‘Vasavi Sarovar,’ a lake-view residential complex on 21.48 acres near Hitech City and Kukatpally. It offers connectivity to essential facilities such as offices, schools, hospitals, supermarkets, cinemas, malls and restaurants.

Chairman and directors of Vasavi Group said the complex has 72% open space dotted with lush greenery.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Vasavi Group also adopted and revived three lakes in the region, including Komati Kunta Cheruvu (Bachupally), Chinna Maisamma Cheruvu (Kukatpally-Hitech City) and Mundi Kunta (Hitech City).

