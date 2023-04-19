Netflix revenue highlights limited impact of price cuts

April 19, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

In December 2021, Netflix cut its prices, with its mobile plan price set at ₹149 and its single-screen Basic plan slashed from ₹500 to ₹199. The impact of that price cut, according to data disclosed by the company on Tuesday, may be somewhat limited, reflecting the issues faced by global streaming brands in a competitive OTT streaming industry, even when they bend to price-sensitivity pressures.

On a foreign exchange neutral basis, Netflix’s revenue growth in India stood at 19% in 2021, and after the price cut, increased to 24% in 2022, the company said in its quarterly letter to shareholders for January–March 2023. In spite of a price cut that ranged from 20–60% depending on the plan, the company only managed a 5 percentage point increase in revenue growth rate.

This is notable considering that Netflix is nowhere near saturation of the streaming market in India. No reliable estimates are available for Netflix’s user base, but financials of its Indian unit may indicate that it has at most a single-digit million subscribers. This pales in comparison to the likes of Disney+ Hotstar’s 57.5 million paying subscribers, though these come on the back of a much lower average revenue per user (ARPU).

It is not clear if the price cut aided the increase in subscribers, or if the growth was a natural outcome of the brand’s marketing and its organic evolution. A Netflix spokesperson refused to comment beyond Tuesday’s financial filings.

Even assuming that the price cut was able to get Netflix more subscribers, the revenue from these subscribers overall hasn’t kept pace due to the price cut. The company’s Asia Pacific average user revenue reduced over 2022 following the price cut in India. Engagement has increased by 30%, the company says; this number is not too relevant for Netflix’s finances directly, but is an indicator that medium-term churn — people unsubscribing — is unlikely to surge.

The streaming firm has maintained that the increase in revenue growth was a “success,” but a top executive conceded that the Indian market was still a long way away from materially contributing to the firm’s turnover. “As the content opportunity continues to scale and our ability to access the [Indian] market and thrill those audiences continues to grow, we could do quite well in India,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Co-Chief Executive Officer said in an earnings call on Tuesday.

“We’re a long way from that,” Mr. Sarandos conceded, expressing hope that “we’ll ultimately do great in India.” Netflix’s ARPU from the Asia Pacific region, under which India falls, is less than half of what it is in North America; the ARPU decreased by over $1 to $8.03 in January–March 2023 in the 15 months following the India price cut.