Nesapakkam streets are in a state of neglect

September 24, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

Streets of Nesapakkam, the area that links Virugambakkam and Ramapuram to K.K. Nagar, are riddled with potholes and poorly re-laid patches.

Riders find the junction of Thiruvallur Salai 2nd and 3rd Streets and West Vanniyar Salai tricky to manoeuvre. The situation is precarious when it rains. The owner of Siddhi Electricals, a shop that has been on Thiruvallur Salai 3rd Street for nearly 28 years, says the roads have been bad for about five years now. Complaining of government apathy, he says he can count on the fingers of one hand the number of times the street was black-topped.

Link road to K.K. Nagar

Almost 10,000 vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, pass by the street as it is the link road to K.K. Nagar. Yet, the roads are neglected, the electrical shop owner says. The roads were milled for being re-laid, but are in the same condition for almost two weeks, says a K.K. Nagar resident, who runs a business in Thiruvallur Salai 2nd Street at Nesapakkam. He says he had to install glass doors to keep away the dust kicked up by vehicles moving on the road.

The residents also raised concern over driving on the streets during the rain. “Even after an occasional spell of rain, the roads turn bad. All the potholes get filled with water,” an autorickshaw driver says, adding that every afternoon, students of nearby school at Virugambakkam ride bicycles through Nesapakkam, and it is dangerous for the roads to be left as they are.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since last week, Bazaar Street and Bazaar Cross Street at Nesapakkam have been witnessing more vehicular traffic and congestion owing to ‘Vinayakar pandals’.

‘Re-laying has started’

Speaking to The Hindu, K. Dhanasekaran, councillor of ward 137, said on Saturday that the re-laying of the roads had started and would be completed in the upcoming week. “The roads were milled a few days ago, but the work could not be completed owing to the rain. We left them to dry. The work will be done in the next week,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.