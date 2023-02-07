ADVERTISEMENT

NEET PG and MDS 2023 internship eligibility date extended

February 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening announced that it has decided to extend the last date of the completion of internship for both NEET PG 2023 and MDS 2023 aspiring candidates from five States and Union Territories, one of which is Telangana.

In a tweet from its official handle, the Ministry said: “Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023. More than 3000 BDS students across States/UTs were not eligible for NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship. To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023. Wishing all candidates the very best.”

Students from across the five States had been submitting representations and holding protests for the extension of the date.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US