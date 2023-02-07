NEET PG and MDS 2023 internship eligibility date extended

February 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening announced that it has decided to extend the last date of the completion of internship for both NEET PG 2023 and MDS 2023 aspiring candidates from five States and Union Territories, one of which is Telangana.

In a tweet from its official handle, the Ministry said: “Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023. More than 3000 BDS students across States/UTs were not eligible for NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship. To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023. Wishing all candidates the very best.”

Students from across the five States had been submitting representations and holding protests for the extension of the date.