NDMC climbs two spots to seventh rank in Swachh Survekshan Awards

January 12, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) bagged the seventh position in the eighth edition of the Swachh Survekshan Awards, jumping two slots from the previous survey results.

The NDMC in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said it received five of seven stars for garbage management.

It scored 99% in the door-to-door collection of waste, 87% in source segregation, 100% in waste processing and remediation of dumpsites, cleanliness of water bodies and public toilets, and 93% in the cleanliness of residential and market areas.

NDMC areas last year had seen a facelift ahead of the G-20 summit. Civic body chairperson Amit Yadav congratulated the NDMC staff and promised that it would strive to attain the top slots next year.

