GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NDMC climbs two spots to seventh rank in Swachh Survekshan Awards

January 12, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) bagged the seventh position in the eighth edition of the Swachh Survekshan Awards, jumping two slots from the previous survey results.

The NDMC in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said it received five of seven stars for garbage management.

It scored 99% in the door-to-door collection of waste, 87% in source segregation, 100% in waste processing and remediation of dumpsites, cleanliness of water bodies and public toilets, and 93% in the cleanliness of residential and market areas.

NDMC areas last year had seen a facelift ahead of the G-20 summit. Civic body chairperson Amit Yadav congratulated the NDMC staff and promised that it would strive to attain the top slots next year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.