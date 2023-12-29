GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDMC begins drive to plant two lakh tulips in Delhi

December 29, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to bring colour to the Capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday launched a drive to plant two lakh tulip bulbs sourced from Holland across the city.

The programme was launched at Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri by NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay, who hailed the global collaboration. Of the three lakh tulip bulbs brought in from Holland, two lakh are designated for the NDMC, while one lakh are reserved for the Delhi Development Authority.

As per Mr. Upadhyay, the tulip bulbs will be planted at strategic locations within the NDMC’s jurisdictions, including major parks and gardens, NDMC headquarters, the Windsor Place roundabout, the Vice President’s bungalow, and selected stretches of the Shanti Path. The bulbs acquired come in shades of white, yellow, red, pink, orange, purple, black, and yellow-red.

The NDMC has been incorporating pre-treated and pre-programmed tulip bulbs that can thrive in unpredictable weather conditions, said Mr. Upadhyay, and added that cost-effective measures, including the preservation of tulip bulbs from the previous year, will result in a nearly 50% reduction in production costs in the future.

The tulip bulbs from last year, as per Mr. Upadhyay, were preserved for future use, with some being transferred to NDMC’s High-Tech Nurseries, and others to Himachal Pradesh.

