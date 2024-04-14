ADVERTISEMENT

National Fire Service Day observed in Madurai

April 14, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Fire and Rescue Services personnel pay homage to martyrs at Tallakulam in Madurai on Sunday..

The Fire and Rescue Services Department paid homage to 33 personnel at its Tallakulam station in Madurai on Sunday, April 14, which is observed as National Fire Service Day to honour firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

On this day in 1944, 66 personnel of the Bombay Fire Brigade were killed during a firefighting operation at Victoria dock where the SS Fort Stikine, a freighter ship carrying a dangerous load of explosives, had docked. The day is remembered since then to pay homage to personnel who lost their lives during operations.  

In Madurai, N. Vijayakumar, Deputy Director of Southern Region, Fire and Rescue Services, paid homage to 33 personnel who lost their lives during operations. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US