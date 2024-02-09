National Digital Library for children to be unveiled at New Delhi World Book Fair

February 09, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the New Delhi World Book Fair at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan on February 10, the director of the National Book Trust of India, Yuvraj Malik, announced on Thursday.

The festival, slated to be a celebration of literature, culture and intellectual exchange, will be on until February 18. The theme of the fair this year is ‘Multilingual India - A Living Tradition’ (Bahubhashi Bharat), which aims to celebrate the nation’s linguistic diversity. Saudi Arabia will be the guest of honour at the fair.

A National Digital Library for children and adolescents will also be unveiled during the festival. According to Mr. Malik, the library will make quality books available across geographies, languages and genres, marking a significant milestone in the digitisation of literary resources.

Hema Maity, general manager at ITPO, the co-organiser of the event, said that entry to the book fair will be free for children in school uniforms, senior citizens, and the differently-abled. Tickets are available online on the ITPO website, as well as 20 Delhi Metro stations across the city. The fair will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.