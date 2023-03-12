National conference on ‘pancreatic surgeries’ concludes

March 12, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A national conference and live workshop hosted by Yashoda Hospitals on advanced and robotic ‘pancreatic surgeries’ concluded on Sunday with the participation of more than 500 surgical gastroenterologists from across the country.

The conference was held on March 11 and 12 in Hyderabad.

The conference included a live surgical workshop on both the days where several pancreatic surgeries were performed by robotic, laparoscopic and open techniques. There were also didactic lectures and latest updates in the field of pancreatic surgeries. Controversial areas of pancreatic surgeries were debated by eminent surgeons from across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pavan Gorukanti, director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals, said: Every year almost 1.4 million people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Unfortunately, for most of those people, the disease is diagnosed too late to be cured.”