Nagapattinam farmers urge govt. to ensure adequate stocks of fertilizers and seeds for samba cultivation

Representatives of farmers’ associations in Nagapattinam district have urged the government to ensure due stocks of fertilizers and seeds for samba as they expect an increase in area of cultivation this year.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievances redress meeting chaired by Collector P. Akash here on Wednesday, they said after an year of inadequate water supply to the district, they were now hopeful of getting adequate quantity of water in the Cauvery for samba cultivation.

“Several farmers and agricultural labourers have been pushed into debts. We urge the government to waive off all farmer loans and ensure new loans are given without any hurdles”, said V. Saraboji of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the Communist Party of India.

“The existing ferlizers and seeds stock are very limited and cannot satisfy the needs of the district.” said Cauvery S. Dhanapalan, general secretary of the Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

Mr. Dhanapalan also said, despite the Food Corporation of India’s decision to set up a godown in the district, due land for them has not been identified by the district administration so far.

V. Maniyan, president of Village Farmers Association said, “several hundred acres that are under the HR and CE department in Vedaranyam are being used by farmers and we expect a minimum amount should be collected as lease. Vedharanyam’s Agriculture department office is in a dilapidated condition and we require a new office for the department”.

Kamal Ram, District secretary, Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam from Thalainayar pointed out that long-term paddy seed varieties CR Sub 1 and ADT 51 should be made available to farmers without any restrictions.

“The kuruvai season this year was only possible for those with borewells, rendering the kuruvai special package ineffective. We are hoping for a special package for samba this year to support farmers who couldn’t cultivate last year,” said S. R. Tamil Selvan from the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam.

