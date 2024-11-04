ADVERTISEMENT

Myanmar junta chief to make first China visit since seizing power

Published - November 04, 2024 12:49 pm IST

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to visit China for regional summits amid ongoing chaos and armed resistance

Reuters

Myanmar Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing. File | Photo Credit: AP

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will travel to China this week to attend regional summits, state media reported on Monday (November 4, 2024), the embattled top general’s first visit to the influential neighbour since he seized power in a 2021 coup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the coup, including along the Myanmar-China border, with an armed resistance movement combining with established ethnic minority armies militias to wrest control of large territories from the military government.

Min Aung Hlaing will attend summits of the Greater Mekong Subregion and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) and join a meeting with Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam from Nov. 6-7 in Kunming, MRTV reported.

Related Stories

“He will have meetings and discussions with authorities from China and will work on enhancing the bilateral relationship, economic and development in several sectors,” it said, referring to the junta chief.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Facing anti-junta fighters who have made rapid gains since launching a surprise offensive last October, the Myanmar military’s degradation has alarmed China, which has sealed parts of the border and shut off key imports to territory under rebel control, Reuters has reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US