Highlighting issues of people before the CM my duty, says Delhi L-G

March 07, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for being “forced to play the role of the Opposition despite holding a constitutional post”, the L-G on Wednesday said it was indeed his constitutional duty to “draw attention to the problems being faced by the people of Delhi”.

In response, the Delhi government accused Mr. Saxena of playing “dirty politics”.

A war of words broke out between the CM and the L-G on Tuesday when the latter, after visiting Sangam Vihar on an inspection drive, criticised the lack of basic facilities in the area in a post on X and tagged Mr. Kejriwal.

Following this, the CM directed the Chief Secretary to resolve the issue within seven days and slammed Mr. Saxena for the “shortcomings” in Sangam Vihar, saying Vigilance and Services departments were under the L-G’s control.

On Wednesday, Mr. Saxena, who undertook another inspection drive, this time in north-east Delhi’s Shahdara, took to X again, saying it was his “constitutional responsibility and duty to highlight the issues of the people before the Chief Minister”.

Talking about his Wednesday visit, the L-G said, “It is not possible to express in words the plight of the people living amid potholes, clogged drains, heaps of garbage and foul smell in the name of roads. Local people said that 35,000 to 40,000 people live a hellish life in about 4,000 houses here.”

‘Dirty politics’

The Delhi government, in a statement, said, “When he [L-G] raised certain issues about Sangam Vihar, Burari and Kirari, the CM, in good faith, directed the Chief Secretary to solve the problems within a week. The CM also urged the L-G to take the strictest action against delinquent officers, because vigilance and disciplinary matters are within the jurisdiction of the L-G.”

“It has been more than 24 hours. The L-G has not acted against the guilty officers. Why?” the statement added.

