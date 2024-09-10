ADVERTISEMENT

Mutual fund net inflows slide 43% in Aug.: AMFI 

Published - September 10, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Mutual fund (MF) inflows shrunk 43% month-on-month to ₹1.08 lakh crore in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) . The number was ₹1.89 lakh crore in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

MF Assets under Management (AUM) grew 2.7% on month-on-month to ₹66.7 lakh crore in August. This number was ₹64 lakh crore a month before. This is the slowest pace of AUM growth since March when the metric shrank 2.1%.

Equity MFs continued to dominate the AUMs but the growth pace at 2% in the reporting month was the slowest since the 8% growth logged in June. Debt mutual fund AUMs growth too slowed to 3.6% in August from 9.3% in the previous month. This is the second month of growth after AUM in debt mutual fund contracted in 6.5% in June.

“Overall, MF investors, who are becoming increasingly mature, continue to express confidence in the Indian economy and capital markets” said Deepak Ramaraju, Senior Fund Manager, Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US