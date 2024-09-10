GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mutual fund net inflows slide 43% in Aug.: AMFI 

Published - September 10, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Mutual fund (MF) inflows shrunk 43% month-on-month to ₹1.08 lakh crore in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) . The number was ₹1.89 lakh crore in July.

MF Assets under Management (AUM) grew 2.7% on month-on-month to ₹66.7 lakh crore in August. This number was ₹64 lakh crore a month before. This is the slowest pace of AUM growth since March when the metric shrank 2.1%.

Equity MFs continued to dominate the AUMs but the growth pace at 2% in the reporting month was the slowest since the 8% growth logged in June. Debt mutual fund AUMs growth too slowed to 3.6% in August from 9.3% in the previous month. This is the second month of growth after AUM in debt mutual fund contracted in 6.5% in June.

“Overall, MF investors, who are becoming increasingly mature, continue to express confidence in the Indian economy and capital markets” said Deepak Ramaraju, Senior Fund Manager, Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd.

