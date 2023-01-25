ADVERTISEMENT

Music fest at Kanha Shanti Vanam starts

January 25, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The 10-day music festival at Kanha Shanti Vanam in the outskirts of the city started on Wednesday. The event is being held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Chandraji Maharaj of Fatehgarh, affectionately known as Lalaji, the founder of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

The first day of the festival had an enchanting recital by Kaushiki Chakraborty and mass meditation sessions led by Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ – the Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Worldwide and president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Around one lakh people joined the festivities with a million more joining the celebrations online from all across the globe.

The event was also marked by the opening of the world’s first Inner Peace Museum at Heartfulness, which showcases artworks, paintings, sculptures and other installations depicting the life and teachings of Lalaji Maharaj in his own handwriting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ said, “A great soul was born 150 years ago and left a huge impact on mankind. Lalaji Maharaj showed us the way to true happiness within. We are all but carrying forward his works and we hope to touch more and more lives in the process. It is a very auspicious time for us all as we know that we are partaking of Lalaji Maharaj’s blessings. Music brings us close to divinity and this is why we have also got the greatest of artists from India coming together on one platform at Heartfulness.”

The music festival has a line up of greats such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rahul Sharma, Pt. Sanjeev Abhyankar and Shashank Subramanyam, Sudha Raghunathan and Ustad Rashid Khan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US