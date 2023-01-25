Music fest at Kanha Shanti Vanam starts

January 25, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The 10-day music festival at Kanha Shanti Vanam in the outskirts of the city started on Wednesday. The event is being held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Chandraji Maharaj of Fatehgarh, affectionately known as Lalaji, the founder of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

The first day of the festival had an enchanting recital by Kaushiki Chakraborty and mass meditation sessions led by Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ – the Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Worldwide and president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Around one lakh people joined the festivities with a million more joining the celebrations online from all across the globe.

The event was also marked by the opening of the world’s first Inner Peace Museum at Heartfulness, which showcases artworks, paintings, sculptures and other installations depicting the life and teachings of Lalaji Maharaj in his own handwriting.

Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ said, “A great soul was born 150 years ago and left a huge impact on mankind. Lalaji Maharaj showed us the way to true happiness within. We are all but carrying forward his works and we hope to touch more and more lives in the process. It is a very auspicious time for us all as we know that we are partaking of Lalaji Maharaj’s blessings. Music brings us close to divinity and this is why we have also got the greatest of artists from India coming together on one platform at Heartfulness.”

The music festival has a line up of greats such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rahul Sharma, Pt. Sanjeev Abhyankar and Shashank Subramanyam, Sudha Raghunathan and Ustad Rashid Khan.