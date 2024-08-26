Murder of youth triggers tension in Odisha’s Khurda town

:

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were imposed in Khurda town following the murder of a youth on Sunday.

Odisha Police beefed up security in Khurdha, apprehending that tension over the killing could take the shape of communal violence. Director General of Police Y. B. Khurania, Director of Intelligence Soumendra Priyadarshi, and other senior police officers visited the spot to assess the situation.

“People should not take the law into their hands. They must stay away from spreading rumours. We will take stringent actions against the culprits,” said Mr. Khurania.

Shaikh Sajid was hacked to death in the afternoon at Chachara Sahi in Khurda town. Though he was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital, the victim succumbed to the injuries. Subsequently, people staged demonstrations by placing the body on the road. Some people went on a rampage, indiscriminately ransacking vehicles in Khurda’s Podasahi area.

Police appealed to people to give detailed accounts of their damage and not to resort to retaliatory actions. After the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS, no rally or meeting is allowed in five wards of Khurda. The State police mobilised additional force to keep the situation under control. Senior members of localities have been asked to start a dialogue and diffuse the tension.