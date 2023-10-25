ADVERTISEMENT

Murder case: Two held in Madurai

October 25, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

The Karimedu police arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old man within about 24 hours based on the CCTV footage and the inputs gathered from the elderly man’s wife on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the aged man, Pongudi, was murdered by the duo. Police said the two accused, P. Muthumailan, 19, and S. Arunachalam, 19, of Kalavasal and Kochadai in Madurai respectively, were arrested through the evidence obtained through the CCTV footage and the details obtained from the wife of the deceased P. Pandiyammal. 

Further, they had reportedly confessed to have murdered Pongudi as he had earlier questioned one of the accused for teasing his daughter.

The duo was booked under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 506 (ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).  

